After The Noon: Bluefield, VA’s Rotary Club presents ‘A Christmas Event’ for our community

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Happening today (December 11, 2023) at the Fincastle Country Club -- the Bluefield Rotary Club presents “A Christmas Event.”

Rotary’s motto is service above self and the Bluefield, Virginia chapter is doing just that by providing a service for individuals in Bluefield, Virginia and surrounding communities.

The ‘Christmas Event’ includes live music, free gift wrapping, a meet & greet with Kris Kringle!

Please be sure to bring your camera if you’d like photos.

It’s all happening from 3-7 PM at 1000 Country Club Drive in Bluefield, Virginia.

Mary Jeffries stopped by ‘After The Noon’ to discuss all the details in the interview above.

