12 local athletes compete in the West Virginia Volleyball All-Star Game

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Woodrow Wilson high school hosted the 21st edition of the West Virginia volleyball North/South All-Star Game. Teams were split up between classifications and North/South. Teams played four games to start, only one set to 30 points. In the final game, teams from respective classification on the North and South sides played each other in a best of 3, first to 25. 12 local seniors were honored as All-Stars. Here are the All-Stars from the Two Virginias:

AAA South:

Saira Diehl - Woodrow Wilson

Gracie Gumm - Greenbrier East

Eudio Sauvage - Greenbrier East

Maddie Stull - Princeton

Matt Sauvage (Greenbrier East), Bre Rhodes (Woodrow Wilson, and Shirley Brown (Woodrow Wilson) were coaches for the team

AA South

Hannah Harden - Pikeview

Haley Sweeney - Shady Spring

Camille Testerman - Shady Spring

A South

Lindsey Dunbar - James Monroe

Morgan Vass - James Monroe

Kadie O’Dell - Greenbrier West

Riley Robertson - Greenbrier West

Gracie Harvey - Summers County

Final Results from the five total games

AAA North: 4-1, AAA South: 3-2. AA North: 3-2, AA South: 4-1, A North 1-4, A South: 0-5

