12 local athletes compete in the West Virginia Volleyball All-Star Game
The 2023 edition of the North/South All-Star Game saw 12 seniors from the area finish up their careers in Beckley
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Woodrow Wilson high school hosted the 21st edition of the West Virginia volleyball North/South All-Star Game. Teams were split up between classifications and North/South. Teams played four games to start, only one set to 30 points. In the final game, teams from respective classification on the North and South sides played each other in a best of 3, first to 25. 12 local seniors were honored as All-Stars. Here are the All-Stars from the Two Virginias:
AAA South:
Saira Diehl - Woodrow Wilson
Gracie Gumm - Greenbrier East
Eudio Sauvage - Greenbrier East
Maddie Stull - Princeton
Matt Sauvage (Greenbrier East), Bre Rhodes (Woodrow Wilson, and Shirley Brown (Woodrow Wilson) were coaches for the team
AA South
Hannah Harden - Pikeview
Haley Sweeney - Shady Spring
Camille Testerman - Shady Spring
A South
Lindsey Dunbar - James Monroe
Morgan Vass - James Monroe
Kadie O’Dell - Greenbrier West
Riley Robertson - Greenbrier West
Gracie Harvey - Summers County
Final Results from the five total games
AAA North: 4-1, AAA South: 3-2. AA North: 3-2, AA South: 4-1, A North 1-4, A South: 0-5
