Tips on caring for a live Christmas tree

Evergreen Christmas Tree Farms
Evergreen Christmas Tree Farms(Kheron Alston)
By Celeste Gessner
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (CNN) - If you have always wanted a live tree for the holidays, but have opted out because of the care, advocates share some tips to help keep them alive.

Advocates say real trees are actually better for the environment long term than artificial trees and there’s not a lot to worry about when it comes to keeping them from dying.

People can keep the tree from drying out by making sure it has plenty of warm water.

It’s recommend to buy tree preserver to add to the water to keep the tree healthier longer.

Also, make sure to keep the tree away from heat sources such as heating vents and fireplaces.

A ceiling fan could cause the tree to dry out.

