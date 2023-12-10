Grandmother accused of shooting 6-month-old granddaughter in face

Mia Harris was arrested after the shooting of her grandchild in Liberty Township early...
Mia Harris was arrested after the shooting of her grandchild in Liberty Township early Saturday morning, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.(Butler County Jail)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker, Mike Schell and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 2:34 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - Authorities say an Ohio grandmother is under arrest after deliberately shooting her 6-month-old granddaughter in the face, critically injuring her.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones says 42-year-old Mia Desiree Harris shot her granddaughter in one of her eyes early Saturday. She fled the scene around 1:50 a.m. but was arrested a short time later after she pulled over on northbound Interstate 75, according to the sheriff’s office and police radio reports.

“It wasn’t an accident. It was on purpose,” Jones told WXIX. “This is one of the most disgusting, vile criminal acts I’ve ever seen, shooting a 6-month-old baby. What makes it even worse is this is the baby’s grandmother.”

The baby was flown to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center in Avondale. She underwent two surgeries and remained in critical condition Saturday night, according to the sheriff.

“The baby is hanging onto life as we speak. It’s in God’s hands now. We should all pray for this 6-month-old baby,” Jones said. “Imagine doing surgery on that small of a child, where these crazy people do these things to kids. It’s disgusting, and it’s one of the worst things I’ve seen.”

Witnesses told deputies at the scene that Harris was the shooter.

Jones says several family members got into an argument before Harris grabbed the weapon. She allegedly shot at and missed her daughter before shooting her granddaughter.

“She went and shot this child and doesn’t appear to have any remorse whatsoever,” Jones said. “I feel sorry for the baby, the family, everybody that’s dealing with this. The doctors, the life squad people, the deputies, everybody. This is as bad as it gets.”

Harris is being held without bond at the Butler County Jail on three counts of felonious assault and is expected to appear in court Monday.

The charges are subject to change as the investigation continues, according to the sheriff.

A family friend who didn’t want to be identified told WXIX: “The family needs help. They need resources. Christmas is in two weeks, and their focus is on the baby and hoping the baby is going to be OK.”

