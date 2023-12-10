Developing light snow could lead to slick roads tonight-early Monday

WINTER STORM WARNING (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

A WINTER STORM WARNING WILL GO INTO EFFECT SUNDAY NIGHT NIGHT AND LAST INTO MONDAY FOR NORTHWEST POCAHONTAS COUNTY.

CURRENT ADVISORIES

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL GO INTO EFFECT SUNDAY NIGHT AND LAST INTO MONDAY FOR WESTERN GREENBRIER, SOUTHEAST RALEIGH, SOUTHEAST FAYETTE, MERCER, SUMMERS, AND TAZEWELL COUNTIES.

RAIN CHANGES TO SNOW TONIGHT

A cold front will be exiting the area tonight, allowing for colder air to rush in and catch any leftover moisture. Snow will develop this evening and into the overnight hours. Temps tonight will drop to around or below freezing through sundown- meaning light snow could stick to roads as temps continue to drop overnight. STAY SAFE! Low temps will hit the 20s for most overnight. Wind chills will be in teens for many waking up early Monday. A light glaze of ice could also be possible at higher elevations (mainly north of the I-64 corridor) overnight.

SNOW MAP UPDATED

Generally Sunday-Monday, most of our area can expect a trace to 2 inches or so (elevation dependent), with locally higher amounts possible at the highest elevations. Areas of Western Greenbrier and NW Pocahontas county could see a good 3-6″ of snow or more, especially up near Snowshoe, WV!

MONDAY WIL BE COLD

Snow showers won’t be as widespread or heavy tomorrow, but we’ll still see occasional flakes through the day Monday. We’ll otherwise be cold and windy, with highs only in the low-mid 30s for most.

We see more sun and should be more seasonable as we head into Tuesday...

STAY TUNED!

