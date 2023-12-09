Rain showers will begin overnight, and temps will drop through the day Sunday

The warmest temperature we’ll see on Sunday will be around 1 AM.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Tonight, we’re going to see a cold front approach our region, bringing with it gusty winds and widespread rain. Temperatures tonight will be in the mid to low 50s, decreasing as we head towards sunrise. The rain will be a little heavy at times, and we could even see a few rumbles of thunder.

We're going to see rain switch over to snow through the day.
Throughout the day on Sunday, we’re going to see temperatures decreasing throughout the day. We’ll start out in the low 50s and upper 40s for the beginning of the day, but by around 4 or 5 PM we’re going to see temps starting to get down into the 30s. Widespread rain, which could be a little heavy at times. Some localized flooding issues will be possible with these heavy rainfall rates. As the temperatures fall, we’ll see the rain transition to snow. This looks to begin around 4 PM gradually switching over to mainly snow by around 8:30 / 9 PM.

Rain will begin switching over to snow sometime around 4 PM.
With the heavy rates of precipitation, we could end up seeing a few inches of snow throughout Sunday night and Monday morning. Low temperatures Sunday night will fall into the mid 20s, so we’ll certainly be cold enough to see some accumulation. We do have a Winter Weather Advisory for western Pocahontas County Sunday night into Monday. We could see somewhere between 3 and 6 inches in the mountain tops, with 1-3 for the rest of our area. Locally heavier amounts will be possible.

Western Pocahontas County is under a Winter Weather Advisory starting tomorrow evening.
After that the rest of next week looks to be dry and seasonable, with high temperatures reaching up into the mid 40s most days.

