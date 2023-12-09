Doubleheader sweep for BSU over Livingstone College Saturday

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield State Big Blue men’s and women’s basketball teams were looking for their first CIAA conference wins of the season, as both hosted the Livingstone College Blue Bears in a doubleheader.

For the women’s team, it was a competitive start but the Big Blue would prevail with a big second half to win 61-47. Big Blue are now on a seven-game winning streak and 7-1 on the season.

The men’s game was competitive from start to finish but in the end the Big Blue won a tight one 96-93.

