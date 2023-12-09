Car chase spans the Two Virginias Friday night

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:29 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A car chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies ensued in parts of the Two Virginias Friday night.

There is little information available as of this story’s publish. What WVVA does know, is: Mercer County dispatch has confirmed a car chase occurred on U.S. Route 460. The chase began in Mercer County, and moved through Tazewell County, Va. to Russell County, Va..

WVVA will work to bring you more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New-Hope Ceres Road police presence
UPDATE: New-Hope Road Ceres shooter identified
Mountain Valley Elementary School
11-year-old killed in murder-suicide identified as Mountain Valley Elementary student
Terry A. Joy
Truck repossession leads to shooting, critically injured victim, arrest
Peter Frazine
Fugitive in Wednesday’s high-speed chase identified; runaway endangered juvenile also rescued in Tazewell during incident
FRONTAL MAP
We’ll remain chilly and unsettled through midweek, a bit of snow will be possible

Latest News

Car chase spans the Two Virginias Friday night
WVVA News at 6
New addiction recovery center provides Raleigh County with “Hope for Tomorrow”
WVVA News at 6
Local car club promotes sober driving throughout Christmas season
WVVA News at 6
Teen overcomes rare infection