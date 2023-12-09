Beckley Lady Flying Eagles look to fly back to Charleston this season

Lady Flying Eagles look to make it back into the Quad-A state tournament despite a lot of new changes from last year
Beckley Lady Flying Eagles look to fly back to Charleston this season
By Jon Surratt
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:50 PM EST
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Beckley Lady Flying made it to the state tournament in 2022-23 due to a hot stretch of play near the end of the year, winning sectionals and regionals. The team would be bounced in the first round of the Quad-A tournament.

However, the team is looking a lot different from the past season, losing seven seniors and multiple other key members. The team will look to the new pieces to step up and a change in how the team will be successful in the way the team plays.

