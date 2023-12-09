Beckley flys by rival Greenbrier East in season opener

Flying Eagles start slow, but finish fast in dominant win over Spartans 64-38
Beckley flys by rival Greenbrier East in season opener
By Jon Surratt
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:53 PM EST
FAIRLEA, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Greenbrier East Spartans boys basketball team hosted the Beckley Flying Eagles in both teams’ season openers.

The Spartans were the ones who got out to a hot start, leading 19-10 after a quarter. However, in the second quarter the Flying Eagles would start the quarter on a 9-0 run and take a 25-23 lead at halftime. From there, it was all Flying Eagles outscoring the Spartans 20-4 in the third and winning 64-38. Senior Elijah Redfern was the star for Beckley tallying 24 points and 10 assists in the season opener.

