Trial date set for six former SRJ correctional officers indicted in connection with inmate death

Trial will begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, in Beckley
Trial will begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, in Beckley
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A trial date has been set for the six former Southern Region Jail (SRJ) correctional officers indicted in connection to the death of inmate Quantex Burks in March of 2022.

Court documents state that all six individuals will go to trial at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, January 23, 2024. The jury trial will take place in Beckley with Judge Frank W. Volk presiding.

According to those same documents, Mark Holdren, 39, Cory Snyder, 29, Jonathan Walters, 35, and former lieutenant Chad Lester, 33, were not granted bond and are in the custody of the United States Marshals. Jacob Boothe, 25, and Ashley Toney, 23, were each granted a $10,000 bond, which has been fulfilled. That order was signed on Thursday, December 7, by U.S. Magistrate Judge Omar J. Aboulhosn.

Stay with WVVA for updates as this is a developing story. '

Read more about the indictment here.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New-Hope Ceres Road police presence
UPDATE: New-Hope Road Ceres shooter identified
Mountain Valley Elementary School
11-year-old killed in murder-suicide identified as Mountain Valley Elementary student
Terry A. Joy
Truck repossession leads to shooting, critically injured victim, arrest
FRONTAL MAP
We’ll remain chilly and unsettled through midweek, a bit of snow will be possible
Officials are looking for more information about this girl and her family. They say she was...
6-year-old girl abandoned at hospital, officials searching for her family

Latest News

Interview @ Noon: Baths N' Biscuits in Mercer County hosting holiday event & photo session for...
Furcast @ Noon: Baths N’ Biscuits in Mercer County hosting holiday event & photo session for our pets
Gabriel Green
Fayette County Sheriff’s Department seeking missing juvenile
Birthdays: 12.8.23 - 12.10.23
Birthdays: 12.8.23 - 12.10.23
Court ruling
FCI Beckley inmate sentenced for possessing weapon