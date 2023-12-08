Temps will be mild into the weekend, but rain chances will rise

A cold front moves in before the weekend is over
FUTURECAST
FUTURECAST(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
We should stay dry tonight, with lows hitting the 30s and 40s.

TOMORROW
TOMORROW(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday will bring increasing clouds , and the chance for a few spotty showers/drizzle here and there throughout the day. Highs tomorrow will still be mild, in the upper 50s and low 60s. Saturday night, low temps will hover in the 40s, and the wind will pick up as a front moves into the region. Widespread rain will then start to build in late Saturday night-early Sunday.

RAIN
RAIN(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Sunday will be soggy, with rounds of rain and highs in the 50s. As the front starts to move out of the area, cold air will move in quickly Sunday night and temps will drip below freezing. Any rain will change over to light snow after midnight Sunday night-early Monday AM.

MODEL SNOWFALLW
MODEL SNOWFALLW(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

As of now, accumulations are looking MINOR at best, but we’ll keep an eye on this system into the weekend! Next week is looking dry and seasonable otherwise...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

