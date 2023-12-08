Quite the weather roller-coaster lies ahead

A warm up is in store for late week, but it won’t last long
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:26 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TONIGHT
We’ll see a few clouds passing by tonight, but otherwise, we’ll stay dry and quiet. Low temps will hit the 30s and low 40s overnight.

planner
Temps Friday will hit the upper 50s and low 60s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, and temps will hit the upper 30s-mid 40s again Friday night.

cold front
Saturday will bring mild temps again around the 60 degree mark, but we will grow unsettled. A few scattered showers will be popping up from time to time on Saturday as a frontal system begins to slide in our direction. Temps will hover in the 40s Saturday night and rain will build in as we head into Sunday.

Sunday will bring wider-spread and heavier rain at times, with highs in the 50s.

Colder air will surge in behind the departing front Sunday night. With temps eventually dropping below freezing, rain will change to snow heading into early Monday. As of now, it looks like some minor accumulations could be possible across the higher terrain....

STAY TUNED AS WE IRON OUT THE DETAILS!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

