New addiction recovery center provides Raleigh County with “Hope for Tomorrow”

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - “Hope for Tomorrow” is a center for addiction recovery that began its services in Point Pleasant back in 2019. On Friday, the center celebrated the grand opening of its new location in Beckley.

The center is located on George Street off of Harper Road and features 20 available beds for residents. Program leaders tell WVVA that their services focus on recovery from opioid, alcohol and stimulant abuse. Patients will stay at the facility anywhere between 28 to 60 days as they work to break the bonds of their addictions.

“There’s a lot of fear when it comes to seeking treatment, and we try to make it as comfortable as possible,” explained Hope for Tomorrow’s Resident CEO, Andrew Dornbos. “We try to show patients- through therapy, through medication- that it doesn’t have to be a struggle on their own.”

Hope for Tomorrow says they will be accepting patients as early as next week and adds that they plan to double their available beds in 2024.

