Local car club promotes sober driving throughout Christmas season

By Gailyn Markham
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Saturday, the Shade Tree Car Club will hold its annual Hot Rodding Santa event at the Beckley Plaza Mall, but this year’s fun comes with a message on safe driving.

The local car club has partnered with Mothers Against Drunk Driving, also known as MADD, to promote a safe holiday. Throughout their event on Saturday, club members will be passing out red ribbons that signify your pledge to drive sober this Christmas.

According to MADD, someone in the United States is killed in a drunk driving accident every 45 minutes, and Shade Tree Car Club is working to make sure such a tragedy doesn’t strike your family.

“Imagine a wonderful Christmas morning with a child getting up and seeing all these presents from Santa,” said Stephanie French, Vice President of Shade Tree. “Well, imagine that same child waking up Christmas morning without a parent because of someone else’s negligence.”

The event, hosted by Harvey’s Wig Villa & Beauty Salon, is free to the public and will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition to this important message, it will feature photo ops with Santa Claus, artist and craft vendors, baked goods, and an appearance from the Little Red Express, a very rare car known to be the fastest vehicle of its time.

Saturday’s event is for all ages.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New-Hope Ceres Road police presence
UPDATE: New-Hope Road Ceres shooter identified
Mountain Valley Elementary School
11-year-old killed in murder-suicide identified as Mountain Valley Elementary student
Terry A. Joy
Truck repossession leads to shooting, critically injured victim, arrest
FRONTAL MAP
We’ll remain chilly and unsettled through midweek, a bit of snow will be possible
Peter Frazine
Fugitive in Wednesday’s high-speed chase identified; runaway endangered juvenile also rescued in Tazewell during incident

Latest News

WVVA News at 6
New addiction recovery center provides Raleigh County with “Hope for Tomorrow”
WVVA News at 6
Local car club promotes sober driving throughout Christmas season
WVVA News at 6
Teen overcomes rare infection
WVVA News at 5
Trial date set for six former SRJ correctional officers indicted in connection with inmate death
Hope for Tomorrow addiction recovery center opens in Beckley
New addiction recovery center provides Raleigh County with “Hope for Tomorrow”