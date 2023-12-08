Local car club promotes sober driving throughout Christmas season

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Saturday, the Shade Tree Car Club will hold its annual Hot Rodding Santa event at the Beckley Plaza Mall, but this year’s fun comes with a message on safe driving.

The local car club has partnered with Mothers Against Drunk Driving, also known as MADD, to promote a safe holiday. Throughout their event on Saturday, club members will be passing out red ribbons that signify your pledge to drive sober this Christmas.

According to MADD, someone in the United States is killed in a drunk driving accident every 45 minutes, and Shade Tree Car Club is working to make sure such a tragedy doesn’t strike your family.

“Imagine a wonderful Christmas morning with a child getting up and seeing all these presents from Santa,” said Stephanie French, Vice President of Shade Tree. “Well, imagine that same child waking up Christmas morning without a parent because of someone else’s negligence.”

The event, hosted by Harvey’s Wig Villa & Beauty Salon, is free to the public and will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition to this important message, it will feature photo ops with Santa Claus, artist and craft vendors, baked goods, and an appearance from the Little Red Express, a very rare car known to be the fastest vehicle of its time.

Saturday’s event is for all ages.

