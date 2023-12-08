Furcast @ Noon: Baths N’ Biscuits in Mercer County hosting holiday event & photo session for our pets

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Haley Summers’ business Brooke’s Baths N’ Biscuits is one of several businesses in our community doing what it can to help non-profits and this coming weekend, Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 513 Cherry Street from 2-5 PM they are severing up holiday treat bags and photo sessions for your furry friend.

The event is free but they are asking for donations to benefit Cindy Mabardy’s pitbull rescue, the 501 3(c) has been working for seven years to highlight the beauty of the breed and provide them a second chance at a joyous life in their furever homes.

Cindy and fellow non-profits are also encouraging our community participate in the ‘Tis the Season for Giving’ initiative.

Gifts and monetary donations are accepted now until Dec. 18th and when you leave a donation you receive a ornament with the image of the furry kind.

Drop-off locations are below:

Ferguson in Princeton, WV

The BlueSpoon Cafe in Bluefield, WV

State Electric in Bluefield, WV

Beauty on Bland in Bluefield, WV

Grant’s Supermarket in Tazewell, VA

Brooke’s Bath N’ Biscuits in Bluefield, WV

Tazewell County Animal Shelter

Mercer County Animal Shelter

