Fugitive in Wednesday’s high-speed chase identified; runaway endangered juvenile also rescued in Tazewell during incident

TAZEWELL , Va. (WVVA) - An arrest warrant for a fugitive that led to a high-speed chase from Tazewell to Bluefield Va. on Wednesday also involved the rescue of an endangered 17-year-old runaway from Michigan.

First Sgt. Ben Leighton with the Tazewell Police Department said the fugitive, Peter Frazine, 23, of Roanoke, was staying in the Dial Rock area of North Tazewell and an arrest warrant out of Giles County on misdemeanor charges was served at the residence.

However, Frazine managed to evade capture by fleeing and disappearing into the nearby woods, but then took a vehicle that was being loaded at a storage facility in the area.

Leighton said Frazine sped eastbound on Rt. 460 with officers from Tazewell as well as the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office in pursuit.

“During this event, Mr. Frazine struck three vehicles causing damage, but no injuries were reported,” Leighton said. “The chase came to an end just east of Commerce Drive in Bluefield, Virginia, when the vehicle crashed.”

Frazine fled that scene as well on foot but the Bluefield Virginia Police Department captured him in field behind First Community Bank Corporate headquarters.

But after Frazine had fled the residence in Dial Rock, Tazewell police discovered the female juvenile, who, they learned, was an endangered runaway from Michigan.

“Investigators from the Tazewell Police Department took her into custody, ensuring her safety,” Leighton said. “The appropriate authorities in Michigan were promptly contacted to facilitate her safe return to her family.”

Frazine now faces four felony charges, including eluding police, abduction and grand larceny, and two misdemeanors issued by the Tazewell Police Department and he will be facing additional charges from the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, the Bluefield Police Department and Michigan authorities.

Leighton praised all law enforcement who aided in the incident.

“This collaborative effort highlights the dedication and commitment of our law enforcement agencies in protecting our communities and safeguarding those in need,” he said.

