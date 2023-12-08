Fugitive in Wednesday’s high-speed chase identified; runaway endangered juvenile also rescued in Tazewell during incident

Peter Frazine
Peter Frazine(Contributed)
By Charlie Boothe
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAZEWELL , Va. (WVVA) - An arrest warrant for a fugitive that led to a high-speed chase from Tazewell to Bluefield Va. on Wednesday also involved the rescue of an endangered 17-year-old runaway from Michigan.

First Sgt. Ben Leighton with the Tazewell Police Department said the fugitive, Peter Frazine, 23, of Roanoke, was staying in the Dial Rock area of North Tazewell and an arrest warrant out of Giles County on misdemeanor charges was served at the residence.

However, Frazine managed to evade capture by fleeing and disappearing into the nearby woods, but then took a vehicle that was being loaded at a storage facility in the area.

Leighton said Frazine sped eastbound on Rt. 460 with officers from Tazewell as well as the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office in pursuit.

“During this event, Mr. Frazine struck three vehicles causing damage, but no injuries were reported,” Leighton said. “The chase came to an end just east of Commerce Drive in Bluefield, Virginia, when the vehicle crashed.”

Frazine fled that scene as well on foot but the Bluefield Virginia Police Department captured him in field behind First Community Bank Corporate headquarters.

But after Frazine had fled the residence in Dial Rock, Tazewell police discovered the female juvenile, who, they learned, was an endangered runaway from Michigan.

“Investigators from the Tazewell Police Department took her into custody, ensuring her safety,” Leighton said. “The appropriate authorities in Michigan were promptly contacted to facilitate her safe return to her family.”

Frazine now faces four felony charges, including eluding police, abduction and grand larceny, and two misdemeanors issued by the Tazewell Police Department and he will be facing additional charges from the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, the Bluefield Police Department and Michigan authorities.

Leighton praised all law enforcement who aided in the incident.

“This collaborative effort highlights the dedication and commitment of our law enforcement agencies in protecting our communities and safeguarding those in need,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New-Hope Ceres Road police presence
UPDATE: New-Hope Road Ceres shooter identified
Mountain Valley Elementary School
11-year-old killed in murder-suicide identified as Mountain Valley Elementary student
Terry A. Joy
Truck repossession leads to shooting, critically injured victim, arrest
FRONTAL MAP
We’ll remain chilly and unsettled through midweek, a bit of snow will be possible
Officials are looking for more information about this girl and her family. They say she was...
6-year-old girl abandoned at hospital, officials searching for her family

Latest News

Dr. Stephen Kuehn
Concord University geology professor receives grant to upgrade Electron Microprobe Lab
In Focus: Billy Payne
In Focus Preview: Billy Payne is a local country music legend
Bluefield to receive $13. 4 million for overpass, road improvements
Bluefield to receive $13. 4 million for overpass, road improvements
WV Gubernatorial candidates faced off Thursday.
W.Va. Gubernatorial candidates face off in GOP primary debate