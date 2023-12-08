In Focus Preview: Billy Payne is a local country music legend

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Coming up on this Sunday’s edition of In Focus our host Taylor Hankins is sitting down with a local musician whose talents have taken him international.

Beckley’s own Billy Payne has been playing country music since he was 12 years old but his career was launched into the stratosphere when he won the national competition “Star Search” in 1998.

Since then Billy has recorded songs that top ten on independent country music charts and has played all across the world including Ireland and Spain.

Even before winning Star Search Payne shared the stage and a friendship with country music star Waylon Jennings.

”He told me. He said, ' As long as you’re true to yourself you’ll go far. Don’t be nobody. Be you,’ And I’ve always tried to follow that because it made a lot of sense to me. They’ve already got everybody else,” said Payne.

Tune in this Sunday December 10 at 9am to hear more Billy’s story as well as live set from him and his band.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New-Hope Ceres Road police presence
UPDATE: New-Hope Road Ceres shooter identified
Mountain Valley Elementary School
11-year-old killed in murder-suicide identified as Mountain Valley Elementary student
Terry A. Joy
Truck repossession leads to shooting, critically injured victim, arrest
FRONTAL MAP
We’ll remain chilly and unsettled through midweek, a bit of snow will be possible
Officials are looking for more information about this girl and her family. They say she was...
6-year-old girl abandoned at hospital, officials searching for her family

Latest News

Peter Frazine
Fugitive in Tuesday's high-speed chase identified; runaway endangered juvenile also rescued in Tazewell during incident
Dr. Stephen Kuehn
Concord University geology professor receives grant to upgrade Electron Microprobe Lab
Bluefield to receive $13. 4 million for overpass, road improvements
Bluefield to receive $13. 4 million for overpass, road improvements
WV Gubernatorial candidates faced off Thursday.
W.Va. Gubernatorial candidates face off in GOP primary debate