In Focus Preview: Billy Payne is a local country music legend

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Coming up on this Sunday's edition of In Focus our host Taylor Hankins is sitting down with a local musician whose talents have taken him international.

Beckley’s own Billy Payne has been playing country music since he was 12 years old but his career was launched into the stratosphere when he won the national competition “Star Search” in 1998.

Since then Billy has recorded songs that top ten on independent country music charts and has played all across the world including Ireland and Spain.

Even before winning Star Search Payne shared the stage and a friendship with country music star Waylon Jennings.

”He told me. He said, ' As long as you’re true to yourself you’ll go far. Don’t be nobody. Be you,’ And I’ve always tried to follow that because it made a lot of sense to me. They’ve already got everybody else,” said Payne.

Tune in this Sunday December 10 at 9am to hear more Billy’s story as well as live set from him and his band.

