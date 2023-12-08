FCI Beckley inmate sentenced for possessing weapon

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Chase Higgins, 26, an inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Beckley, was sentenced today for possession of a weapon by an inmate at a federal prison to one year in prison to run consecutively to his current prison term, to be followed by three years of supervised release.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, on February 21, 2023, Higgins told an FCI Beckley staff member during a search of his person that he had a handcrafted weapon commonly known as a “shank” in his pants. The staff member found the shank in a leg of Higgins’ pants. The shank was a piece of plastic about six inches long, with one end sharpened to a point. Higgins admitted to possessing the shank, and further admitted that it was designed and intended to be used as a weapon.

United States District Judge Frank W. Volk imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess prosecuted the case.

