FCI Beckley inmate sentenced for possessing weapon

Court ruling
Court ruling(MGN)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Chase Higgins, 26, an inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Beckley, was sentenced today for possession of a weapon by an inmate at a federal prison to one year in prison to run consecutively to his current prison term, to be followed by three years of supervised release.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, on February 21, 2023, Higgins told an FCI Beckley staff member during a search of his person that he had a handcrafted weapon commonly known as a “shank” in his pants. The staff member found the shank in a leg of Higgins’ pants. The shank was a piece of plastic about six inches long, with one end sharpened to a point. Higgins admitted to possessing the shank, and further admitted that it was designed and intended to be used as a weapon.

United States District Judge Frank W. Volk imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess prosecuted the case.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New-Hope Ceres Road police presence
UPDATE: New-Hope Road Ceres shooter identified
Mountain Valley Elementary School
11-year-old killed in murder-suicide identified as Mountain Valley Elementary student
Terry A. Joy
Truck repossession leads to shooting, critically injured victim, arrest
FRONTAL MAP
We’ll remain chilly and unsettled through midweek, a bit of snow will be possible
Officials are looking for more information about this girl and her family. They say she was...
6-year-old girl abandoned at hospital, officials searching for her family

Latest News

Court Generic
Beckley man sentenced for federal drug crime
Charde McMillan with her son Mason Jones
Family shares story of teen overcoming rare infection
(STOCK)
Program celebrates giving out thousands of books to young Virginians
White House
WVU employee helps decorate White House for holidays