Fayette County Sheriff’s Department seeking missing juvenile

Gabriel Green
Gabriel Green(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is asking for public assistance in locating a missing juvenile.

Gabriel Green, 14, was last seen leaving a residence on Cumbo Ridge Road in the Prudence area of Hilltop this morning, December 8, at 8:20 a.m.

Green’s residence his in the Sun Mine Road area of Glen Jean.

Green is described as being 5′5″, 125 pounds, having brown hair and brown eyes, and was wearing a blue shirt, blue sweatpants, and a red and black OHHS hoodie.

If you know of Green’s whereabouts, please contact the Fayette County E911 center at 304-574-3590.

