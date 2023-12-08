Family shares story of teen overcoming rare infection

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - 15-year-old Mason Jones was an average teenager before his life got flipped upside down in April of this year. Jones’ mother Charde McMillan says she took him to the doctor for what she thought was a minor illness. However one doctor visit quickly turned into much more.

“I took all my kids to the doctor because they all had the same symptoms like strep throat. He got diagnosed with strep throat we went home, started antibiotics and the next day within 24 hours he was in organ failure from severe sepsis,” said McMillan.

McMillan says her son had to be flown from a hospital in Pearisburg, Virginia to Roanoke and later to the University of Virginia’s hospital where he was diagnosed with a rare infection called streptococcal toxic shock syndrome. His sickness later landed him on life support.

“He developed what’s called necrotizing fasciitis which is a complication of the invasive infection. Due to that he had both hands and both feet amputated and he has about 60 percent of his body covered in skin grafts,” said McMillan.

McMillan says her son is currently battling a bone infection but is doing much better than he was. The two reflect on the experience and what kept them from giving up hope.

“I felt like I was losing my mind. I felt like I was living in a nightmare like it wasn’t real. The day that he had his hands amputated it became very very real for us. I did not know that level of crying was possible,” said McMillan.

“I just kind of knew that, I just thought I could figure out a way to do everything again. That’s what kept me going I guess,” said Jones.

The family used to live in Monroe County but after an extended hospital stay the family’s home was vandalized by squatters. Needing a fresh start and a home near doctors, the family moved to Charleston.

Jones is currently in the process of getting prosthetic legs and a wheelchair. He says he’s also learning different ways to enjoy his hobbies.

The family is currently raising money through a GoFundMe to help with medical related expenses. If you would like to donate you can do so by clicking HERE.

