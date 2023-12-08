Concord University geology professor receives grant to upgrade Electron Microprobe Lab

Dr. Stephen Kuehn
Dr. Stephen Kuehn(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Concord University professor of geology has received a grant to improve the Electron Microprobe Laboratory.

According to a release from CU, Dr. Stephen Kuehn has been at Concord since 2012 and is the Associate Professor of Geology and director of the Electron Microprobe Laboratory at Concord University. He was awarded $40,000 to upgrade the laboratory.

This is the only facility of its kind in West Virginia, which greatly enhances the opportunities for students on campus.

Dr. Kuehn says of the award, “For more than a decade we have been running the only facility of this kind in West Virginia based on the original instrument. Now we will be running two. This puts us in the same league for capabilities as some major research universities. But, we’re still doing this at Concord, an institution focused on teaching, and this will bring our undergraduate students unique opportunities and experiences that they wouldn’t get most other places.”

The grant called the Innovation Grant was awarded by STaR (The Science, Technology, & Research division of the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission). The money from it helps universities purchase modern instruments, improve curriculum, and advance study in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New-Hope Ceres Road police presence
UPDATE: New-Hope Road Ceres shooter identified
Mountain Valley Elementary School
11-year-old killed in murder-suicide identified as Mountain Valley Elementary student
Terry A. Joy
Truck repossession leads to shooting, critically injured victim, arrest
FRONTAL MAP
We’ll remain chilly and unsettled through midweek, a bit of snow will be possible
Officials are looking for more information about this girl and her family. They say she was...
6-year-old girl abandoned at hospital, officials searching for her family

Latest News

Peter Frazine
Fugitive in Tuesday's high-speed chase identified; runaway endangered juvenile also rescued in Tazewell during incident
In Focus: Billy Payne
In Focus Preview: Billy Payne is a local country music legend
Bluefield to receive $13. 4 million for overpass, road improvements
Bluefield to receive $13. 4 million for overpass, road improvements
WV Gubernatorial candidates faced off Thursday.
W.Va. Gubernatorial candidates face off in GOP primary debate