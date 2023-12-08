Concord University geology professor receives grant to upgrade Electron Microprobe Lab

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Concord University professor of geology has received a grant to improve the Electron Microprobe Laboratory.

According to a release from CU, Dr. Stephen Kuehn has been at Concord since 2012 and is the Associate Professor of Geology and director of the Electron Microprobe Laboratory at Concord University. He was awarded $40,000 to upgrade the laboratory.

This is the only facility of its kind in West Virginia, which greatly enhances the opportunities for students on campus.

Dr. Kuehn says of the award, “For more than a decade we have been running the only facility of this kind in West Virginia based on the original instrument. Now we will be running two. This puts us in the same league for capabilities as some major research universities. But, we’re still doing this at Concord, an institution focused on teaching, and this will bring our undergraduate students unique opportunities and experiences that they wouldn’t get most other places.”

The grant called the Innovation Grant was awarded by STaR (The Science, Technology, & Research division of the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission). The money from it helps universities purchase modern instruments, improve curriculum, and advance study in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

