BSU men's basketball loses first conference game of the year

Big Blue fall to the Winston-Salem State Rams 82-71 at home
By Jon Surratt
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield State University (BSU) Big Blue men’s basketball team hosted the Winston-Salem State Rams Thursday. It was the first CIAA game of the season for the Big Blue. BSU also came in on a two-game winning streak.

It was a back and forth game throughout, where the Rams would lead by one at halftime. In the second half, the Big Blue would get out to a 60-53 lead, but answered by a 28-11 run from the Rams to close out the game and win 82-71.

