Beckley man sentenced for federal drug crime

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Beckley man was sentenced to prison for a federal drug crime, today.

Angelo Johnson, 27, of Beckley, was sentenced to three years and one month in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for aiding and abetting the distribution of methamphetamine.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, on July 13, 2022, Johnson sold a quantity of methamphetamine to a confidential informant, while aided and abetted by another, at a Ewart Avenue residence in Beckley. Johnson admitted to that transaction and further admitted to selling a quantity of methamphetamine to the confidential informant in Daniels on October 31, 2022.

