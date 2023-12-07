Summers County Lady Bobcats look to pounce back to the state championship

Summers County wants more than a state runners-up photo on their basketball walls this year
Summers County Lady Bobcats look to pounce back to the state championship
By Jon Surratt
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Summers County Lady Bobcats had high hopes going into the state tournament last season. The team defeated the Wyoming East Lady Warriors in sectionals and were seeded No. 1 in the Class AA tournament going in. The team would ultimately fall though to those same Lady Warriors 57-41 in the state championship game.

Now this year’s team looks to regroup, losing Head Coach Chad Meador, along with two leaders in Liv Meador and Sullivan Pivont. However, the Lady Bobcats this year hopes that last year’s tournament run and all the new pieces will help finish the job this time.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New-Hope Ceres Road police presence
UPDATE: Two dead, two injured in shooting on New-Hope Ceres Road
Terry A. Joy
Truck repossession leads to shooting, critically injured victim, arrest
FRONTAL MAP
We’ll remain chilly and unsettled through midweek, a bit of snow will be possible
High-speed chase generic
Suspect arrested after fleeing on foot following high speed chase
Police Lights Generic
Heavy police presence in Beckley Road area of Mercer County

Latest News

Summers County Lady Bobcats look to pounce back to the state championship
Summers County Lady Bobcats look to pounce back to the state championship
Princeton rolls Tazewell to start 2-0
Princeton rolls Tazewell to start 2-0
Princeton rolls Tazewell to start 2-0
Princeton rolls Tazewell to start 2-0
Princeton Lady Tigers wanting to claw back to Charleston
Princeton Lady Tigers wanting to claw back to Charleston