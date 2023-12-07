Summers County Lady Bobcats look to pounce back to the state championship

HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Summers County Lady Bobcats had high hopes going into the state tournament last season. The team defeated the Wyoming East Lady Warriors in sectionals and were seeded No. 1 in the Class AA tournament going in. The team would ultimately fall though to those same Lady Warriors 57-41 in the state championship game.

Now this year’s team looks to regroup, losing Head Coach Chad Meador, along with two leaders in Liv Meador and Sullivan Pivont. However, the Lady Bobcats this year hopes that last year’s tournament run and all the new pieces will help finish the job this time.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.