Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office enlists help of local students to decorate first-ever Giving Tree

By Gailyn Markham
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - This Christmas season, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is following the efforts of deputies in Fayette County by decorating a Giving Tree.

The Giving Tree allows community members to purchase items for protected individuals in the county. These individuals often have limited funds and little to no family to support them, which puts them under the protection of the sheriff.

Each person is represented by an ornament on the tree to protect their identity, but Raleigh County Sheriff Jim Canaday tells WVVA that these aren’t just any ornaments. He says his decorations came from very special members of the Raleigh County community.

“We have these ornaments, which were made by first graders at Hollywood Elementary School,” he explained showing off the felt snowman ornaments and the handmade cards that go with them. “It’s touching to see the kids be able to do something for these people and also learn an important lesson about the holidays, which is the gift of giving.

Sheriff Canday says the ornaments will be displayed on the tree and ready to be picked up starting Friday. He asks that all presents be wrapped and returned to the Tax Office in the Raleigh County Courthouse by Monday, December 18.

Needed items vary per person but include slippers, blankets, etc.

