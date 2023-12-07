Pedestrian seriously injured in Wythe County

Pedestrian
Pedestrian(Pixabay)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian that occurred at 10 p.m. on Saturday, December 2.

A woman, who was not wearing reflective clothing, ran onto Lead Mine Road south of the intersection with Loafers Rest Road.  A 2008 Chevrolet Silverado heading northbound swerved to try and avoid the woman but was unable to do so.

The woman, Debra C. Dunford, 72, of Austinville, Va., was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The driver was uninjured.

