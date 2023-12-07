Lewisburg man arrested for child abuse

Robert Reinhold III
Robert Reinhold III(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Lewisburg man is facing multiple felonies after being arrested on December 6.

According to a post by the Lewisburg Police Department, Robert F. Reinhold III, 22, was charged with Child Abuse Resulting in Injury & Malicious or Unlawful Assault.

The alleged incident took place at 444 Northridge Drive in Lewisburg on December 5.

Reinhold is currently being held at Southern Regional Jail on $100,000 cash only bond.

Lewisburg PD asks that anyone with any additional information regarding this incident, please call them at 304-645-1626.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New-Hope Ceres Road police presence
UPDATE: New-Hope Road Ceres shooter identified
Terry A. Joy
Truck repossession leads to shooting, critically injured victim, arrest
FRONTAL MAP
We’ll remain chilly and unsettled through midweek, a bit of snow will be possible
High-speed chase generic
Suspect arrested after fleeing on foot following high speed chase
Police Lights Generic
Heavy police presence in Beckley Road area of Mercer County

Latest News

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito
Bluefield to receive $13. 4 million for overpass, road improvements
Qunzell Payne
Bluefield, WV man sentenced in Wythe County
Mountain Valley Elementary School
11-year-old killed in murder-suicide identified as Mountain Valley Elementary student
Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing man
Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing man