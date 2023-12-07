Lewisburg man arrested for child abuse

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Lewisburg man is facing multiple felonies after being arrested on December 6.

According to a post by the Lewisburg Police Department, Robert F. Reinhold III, 22, was charged with Child Abuse Resulting in Injury & Malicious or Unlawful Assault.

The alleged incident took place at 444 Northridge Drive in Lewisburg on December 5.

Reinhold is currently being held at Southern Regional Jail on $100,000 cash only bond.

Lewisburg PD asks that anyone with any additional information regarding this incident, please call them at 304-645-1626.

