Greenbrier Resort hands out 45,000 presents to kids in need at Annual Dream Tree for Kids Holiday Gift Drive

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WVVA) - Since 2011, the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs has been hosting its Dream Tree for Kids Holiday Gift Drive, which works to ensure that every child gets to unwrap a gift on December 25.

This year, 45,000 presents were distributed to groups and organizations from eight different states; and, although Christmas is more than two weeks away, Greenbrier employees celebrated on Thursday as those groups came to pick up their gifts.

“I think, as much as it means to those kids on Christmas morning, it means just as much to the team members here at the Greenbrier,” shared the resort’s Director of Public Relations, Cam Huffman. “Every year, everybody looks forward to this day and helping out and being a part of it and seeing the smiles of those people as they drive away with a car of a van packed full of presents.”

It’s true that this initiative helps kids in states hours away, but Tammy McFarland with the Greenbrier County North Central West Virginia Community Action Association tells WVVA that it’s always serving children right here at home.

“We have a lot of kids that, you know, they have holes in their shoes, and they don’t have coats that they can wear for the winter. They don’t have food on the table and, by providing gifts for them, then we free up some funds for the parents to be able to provide some of the other things,” she shared.

“They’re so grateful, you know. The tears that I see and the hugs that I get and everything. It’s just- it’s a blessing all the way around.”

And while this initiative is for the children, annual volunteer and Greenbrier Resort employee Hill Herrick says you just can’t help but feel good for helping those in need.

“You know, even though we don’t go back to their charity with them, you just have to imagine what that’s like on Christmas Day- or at their church or at their community center- to unwrap all the gifts and see the happy kids. You know, a lot of these children may not have anything, so it’s really rewarding to do what we do.”

To help meet the increased demand for toys this Christmas, the Greenbrier partnered with the First Responder’s Children’s Foundation. They also accepted monetary donations from guests, which helped purchase gifts.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.