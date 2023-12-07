Grand opening held for Ace Hardware in Princeton

By Robert Castillo
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The City of Princeton welcomed Ace Hardware to the city on Thursday with a grand opening. Local leaders and staff from the new business celebrated the businesses opening with a ribbon cutting.

The business has been in the works for about a year according to the store’s general manager. The business replaces the former Save A Lot on Stafford Drive. The store’s manager says the new location will work in conjunction with the Ace Hardware in Bluefield, West Virginia.

“We’re excited to be here in Princeton and be able to offer hardware needs. The city has long needed a hardware store here for many years so we were happy to be able to come into the area and actually fulfill that need. The city was very instrumental on helping us come into the area so we’re happy to be here,” said Jeff Butler.

The store is open Monday through Sunday with hours varying.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

