Disney announces plans for new residential community in North Carolina

PITTSBORO, N.C. (Gray News) – Storyliving by Disney has announced plans for a new residential community in North Carolina.

The Asteria neighborhood is in the beginning stages of planning with Walt Disney Imagineering and DMB Development, according to a press release, with sales anticipated to begin by 2027.

“The announcement of the Asteria community builds upon strong initial interest for our first Storyliving by Disney community in California and will expand Disney-branded communities to the East Coast,” said Claire Bilby, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Signature Experiences Emerging Businesses.

The community will sit on 1,500 acres of land just outside of the Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill areas.

According to Storyliving, there will be more than 4,000 residential units, including single-family and multi-family homes.

“Our team has been working closely with Disney Imagineers to develop a unique vision for this project inspired by Walt Disney’s innate curiosity and North Carolina’s spirit of discovery,” Bilby added.

Homeowners can expect to have access to a variety of amenities including a recreation center, restaurant, sport courts, swimming pools, outdoor spaces, fire pits, and more.

According to the news release, developers are considering including activities like storytelling dinners inspired by Disney tales and family fun days with Disney-themed activities.

The Asteria community will be the second Storyliving by Disney community in the U.S. following the Cotino community, which is currently under development in Rancho Mirage, California.

“Just as the desert setting inspired our teams with the Cotino community, North Carolina’s rich landscape and history is at the heart of our initial planning work with Walt Disney Imagineering. We’ve got a lot of great ideas to showcase the beauty of this area,” DMB Development CEO Brent Herrington said in a statement.

Asteria is in the very early stages of planning. Additional information including details about homes in the community will be released later.

