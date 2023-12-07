Deadly UNLV shooting hits close to home

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The deadly shooting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) hit close to home Wednesday for one family in our region.

Terry Foster, who’s from Cabell County, reached out to us earlier Wednesday -- telling us his daughter is a student at UNLV.

She sent him screenshots of the text alerts she was getting from the university.

Those alerts kept students informed with messages such as “Report of shots fired” and “Run-hide-fight.”

