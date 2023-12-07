Bluefield, WV man sentenced in Wythe County

Court Generic
Court Generic(MGN)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - Qunzell Gavan Payne, 22, of Bluefield, West Virginia, was sentenced to 25 years in prison with 13 years suspended after pleading guilty today.

Payne pled guilty to one count of Possession with the Intent to Distribute more than 10 grams of Methamphetamine and one count of Possession of a Firearm while in Possession with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.

According to a release from Wythe County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Jones, Payne was arrested, along with a co-defendant, on April 14, 2022, by the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office after they brought over 5 pounds of Methamphetamine from West Virginia to a confidential informant in Wythe County with the intent to distribute it.

“Because of the diligence and hard work of the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office a significant amount of Methamphetamine was taken off the streets of our county,” said Jones. “There is no telling how many lives could have been negatively impacted by this amount of illegal narcotics. The sentence today shows just how seriously my office and the Sheriff’s Office takes the distribution of this poison in our community.”

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New-Hope Ceres Road police presence
UPDATE: New-Hope Road Ceres shooter identified
Terry A. Joy
Truck repossession leads to shooting, critically injured victim, arrest
FRONTAL MAP
We’ll remain chilly and unsettled through midweek, a bit of snow will be possible
High-speed chase generic
Suspect arrested after fleeing on foot following high speed chase
Police Lights Generic
Heavy police presence in Beckley Road area of Mercer County

Latest News

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito
Bluefield to receive $13. 4 million for overpass, road improvements
Mountain Valley Elementary School
11-year-old killed in murder-suicide identified as Mountain Valley Elementary student
Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing man
Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing man
Pedestrian
Pedestrian seriously injured in Wythe County