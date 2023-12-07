Bluefield, WV man sentenced in Wythe County

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - Qunzell Gavan Payne, 22, of Bluefield, West Virginia, was sentenced to 25 years in prison with 13 years suspended after pleading guilty today.

Payne pled guilty to one count of Possession with the Intent to Distribute more than 10 grams of Methamphetamine and one count of Possession of a Firearm while in Possession with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.

According to a release from Wythe County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Jones, Payne was arrested, along with a co-defendant, on April 14, 2022, by the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office after they brought over 5 pounds of Methamphetamine from West Virginia to a confidential informant in Wythe County with the intent to distribute it.

“Because of the diligence and hard work of the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office a significant amount of Methamphetamine was taken off the streets of our county,” said Jones. “There is no telling how many lives could have been negatively impacted by this amount of illegal narcotics. The sentence today shows just how seriously my office and the Sheriff’s Office takes the distribution of this poison in our community.”

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.