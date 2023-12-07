Bluefield woman raising money for kids this Christmas

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Patricia Valentine says she’s been gathering unwanted items all year long for a yard sale that will help buy Christmas gifts for middle and high school students in Mercer and McDowell counties. Valentine says she’s partnered with social workers in the schools to help donate the money to kids who truly need it.

“When I was a child I did not have many Christmases. As a teenager I didn’t receive anything probably for one year because my mother, she was a single mother. There were five of us kids and she did not have the money to give us Christmas,” said Valentine.

Valentine says her experiences as a child was her inspiration and now she’s hoping to inspire the community to help with her fundraising efforts. She says her yard sale will be happening on Friday and Saturday at 1201 Bland Street in Bluefield, West Virginia. Valentine says anyone can stop by from 9 am to 2:30 pm to buy items or make a donation.

“My goal is to raise $5,000. If I can raise $5,000 then I can help 100 children in Mercer and McDowell counties. They get $50 a piece. I give them cash money so that they can buy what they would like to buy for themselves,” said Valentine.

This is Valentine’s fourth year helping children in need. One of the schools that benefits from valentine’s help is Glenwood School. A social worker at the school says the help from Valentine’s efforts goes a long way for the older children.

“I have seen middle school students with tears of joy in their eyes. Unfortunately that age range it’s hard to get any reaction other than attitude or things like that. It really makes a difference. It’s a huge benefit for our students,” said Glenwood School Social Worker, Jordan Stuart.

Valentine says she has a little bit of everything at her building on Bland Street. She says even if you don’t want to buy anything, any monetary donation will help. If you can’t make it to the yard sale but would like to donate, you can give Valentine a call at: 304-888-6414.

