Bluefield to receive $13. 4 million for overpass, road improvements

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito(WVVA)
By Charlie Boothe
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:15 PM EST
WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Sen. Shelley Moore Capito announced today the project will replace an existing one lane, signal-controlled railroad underpass (Old Bramwel Road/County Route 11/”Midway Tunnel) with an overpass that includes separated pedestrian and bicycle accommodations.

Capito said the $13.4 million for the project is through the Rural Surface Transportation Grant Program, which Capito championed and included in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“When we wrote and negotiated the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, I fought to ensure the transportation needs of West Virginia’s rural communities were taken into account. Today’s funding announcement is welcome news and will ultimately help both residents and visitors who are traveling in and around Bluefield and the surrounding area. This is the kind of core infrastructure project we intended the IIJA to support and I’m looking forward to seeing it constructed and completed,” Capito said.

The project will construct an overpass bridge and make road improvements on the approach to an intermodal facility.

