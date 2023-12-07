Animals seized from Natural Bridge Zoo during investigation; tiger euthanized

By Amaiya Howard
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Animals are being seized from the Natural Bridge Zoo after a search warrant was served there Wednesday.

Authorities haven’t released many details, but here’s what we know so far.

Sources tell WDBJ7 the zoo’s beloved 12-year-old Siberian tiger named Zeus was euthanized Wednesday night. At this time, we don’t know why the tiger was put down.

Many crates and animal carriers were taken into the facility Thursday. Several State Police officers, investigators and animal services have been roaming the grounds with clipboards and briefcases.

We’re told a Colorado sanctuary will take some of the animals.

The zoo owner’s attorney says the next steps will be challenging the seizure of the animals.

“As far as the 10-day civil forfeiture hearing, because my understanding is once they take the animals, 10 days from the day of the taking, which would be today, there is a forfeiture hearing to try to permanently illegally seize animals; we’re going to challenge that as unconstitutional,” said attorney Mario Williams

WDBJ7 reached out repeatedly to the Office of the Attorney General, which says it can’t comment on the ongoing investigation.

We’ll continue to give you more updates on this story online and on air.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New-Hope Ceres Road police presence
UPDATE: New-Hope Road Ceres shooter identified
Mountain Valley Elementary School
11-year-old killed in murder-suicide identified as Mountain Valley Elementary student
Terry A. Joy
Truck repossession leads to shooting, critically injured victim, arrest
FRONTAL MAP
We’ll remain chilly and unsettled through midweek, a bit of snow will be possible
Officials are looking for more information about this girl and her family. They say she was...
6-year-old girl abandoned at hospital, officials searching for her family

Latest News

White House
WVU employee helps decorate White House for holidays
Peter Frazine
Fugitive in Wednesday’s high-speed chase identified; runaway endangered juvenile also rescued in Tazewell during incident
Dr. Stephen Kuehn
Concord University geology professor receives grant to upgrade Electron Microprobe Lab
In Focus: Billy Payne
In Focus Preview: Billy Payne is a local country music legend
Bluefield to receive $13. 4 million for overpass, road improvements
Bluefield to receive $13. 4 million for overpass, road improvements