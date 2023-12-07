After a cold start to the week, we're going to be much warmer through the weekend

The morning commute could be a little dicey today as we’re starting out with temperatures in the mid 20s. This could result in some black ice on the roadways from any standing water overnight, so please use caution as you head out the door this morning. It might also be a good idea to give yourself a few extra minutes to scrape windshields and warm up the car. Into the afternoon though we’ll be sitting pretty nice with seasonable temperatures in the mid to upper 40s and blue, sunny skies.

Starting out his morning watch out for black ice on the roads. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Overnight tonight we’ll see lows falling into the upper 30s though some of us could get around freezing. We’re going to start out on the clear side, but more clouds will be rolling in as we head to Friday morning. Friday is looking to be warm with temperatures above normal. Highs will be sitting in the upper 50s, possibly the low 60s for some. High pressure to our south will continue to funnel in warm air, and a second high pressure system to our north will bring in moisture from the Atlantic, resulting in a few more clouds through Friday and Saturday.

High pressure will bring warmer air into our area through the weekend. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will begin to exit as we head into Saturday, but the warmth will remain with highs in the low 60s. We could see a few isolated rain showers popping up Saturday ahead of a strong cold front, but otherwise we’re going to stay dry. The cold front will pass on Sunday, with rain ahead of it Saturday night. The rain on Sunday looks to be pretty heavy at times, and as the front passes, we’ll see very cold air behind it, which will allow the rain to quickly transition to snow Sunday night, leading to snow showers Monday morning.

