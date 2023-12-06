WVDNR announces 2024 hunting, trapping, fishing licenses now on sale

Generic doe
Generic doe(WNEM)
By Frank Egan
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced that annual hunting, trapping and fishing licenses and stamps for the 2024 seasons are now on sale.

“As a lifelong hunter and angler and someone who has always cherished the beauty of West Virginia’s natural resources, I want to encourage everyone to take advantage of this time to get their license and stamps early and start planning their outdoor adventures for the coming year,” Gov. Justice said during his administration update briefing.

In addition to 2024 licenses going on sale, the WVDNR announced several new products, including digital gift certificates, online lifetime licenses and collectible physical license cards, all of which are online exclusives and available to purchase starting today at WVdnr.gov.

This is the first year that lifetime licenses and gift certificates are available to purchase online, providing outdoor enthusiasts even more flexibility when buying licenses, stamps and other hunting and fishing privileges in West Virginia.

Digital gift certificates are valid for five years, can be used to purchase licenses, stamps and other hunting and fishing privileges and must be redeemed within the WVDNR’s Electronic License System. Gift certificates for the following license and stamp combinations are available:

  • Resident One Year Sportsman and Trout Stamp
  • Resident Three Year Sportsman and Trout Stamp
  • Non-Resident Four Day Fishing and Trout Stamp
  • Non-Resident One Year Fishing and Trout Stamp

Officials say collectible physical license cards that will give hunters, trappers and anglers the option to carry a “hard card” license will also be new this year.

Each card can display up to seven active annual licenses and includes hunter education numbers for added convenience. Physical license cards are available as an optional upgrade for $8 per card. Proceeds will support conservation awareness campaigns for the state’s fish and wildlife resources.

To purchase a 2024 license, visit WVdnr.gov. To learn more about the WVDNR’s new license products, visit WVdnr.gov/2024-licenses.

