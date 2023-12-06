We’ll be windy with occasional snow into Wednesday

OVERNIGHT (maxuser | wvva weather)

Overnight, we’ll gradually see spotty rain and snow showers turn to scattered snow showers into Wednesday AM. Temps will be around freezing, in the upper 20s-mid 30s. We’ll hover in the low to mid 30s throughout the day Wednesday. Snow should taper off by Wednesday evening, and low temps Wednesday night under drying conditions will drop into the 20s.

Snow Accumulation

Most of our area won’t see much snow accumulation, generally a trace to an inch or two at best across most of our area (with higher elevations receiving more than lower).

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties late tonight-Wednesday for snow of up to 2-4″ or more in spots, especially above 3500 ft.

TOMORROW

While not a major storm, we could see a few slick areas develop from time to time, especially on bridges and overpasses. Stay safe!

Thursday we should be sunny and seasonable with high in the 40s. A warm up is in store for the end of the week...

