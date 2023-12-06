We’ll be windy with occasional snow into Wednesday

A bit of “flakeage” is in the forecast
FUTURECAST- SNOW
FUTURECAST- SNOW(maxuser | W)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
OVERNIGHT
OVERNIGHT(maxuser | wvva weather)

Overnight, we’ll gradually see spotty rain and snow showers turn to scattered snow showers into Wednesday AM. Temps will be around freezing, in the upper 20s-mid 30s. We’ll hover in the low to mid 30s throughout the day Wednesday. Snow should taper off by Wednesday evening, and low temps Wednesday night under drying conditions will drop into the 20s.

Snow Accumulation
Snow Accumulation(maxuser | wvva weather)

Most of our area won’t see much snow accumulation, generally a trace to an inch or two at best across most of our area (with higher elevations receiving more than lower).

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties late tonight-Wednesday for snow of up to 2-4″ or more in spots, especially above 3500 ft.

TOMORROW
TOMORROW(maxuser | wvva weather)

While not a major storm, we could see a few slick areas develop from time to time, especially on bridges and overpasses. Stay safe!

Thursday we should be sunny and seasonable with high in the 40s. A warm up is in store for the end of the week...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo credit: WDBJ7
Appalachian Power customers will see rate increase soon
A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect this afternoon for western Greenbrier and...
Wintry mix this evening will transition to mainly snow overnight
FRONTAL MAP
We’ll remain chilly and unsettled through midweek, a bit of snow will be possible
Photo depicting sobriety checkpoints
WVSP to conduct sobriety checkpoint
Princeton Christmas Parade returns with an appearance from Tigers football team
Princeton Christmas Parade returns with an appearance from Tigers football team

Latest News

Most roads lose heat evenly, but bridges are a little different.
Meteorology Monday - Icy Bridges
WVVA Today
Meteorology Monday - Icy Bridges
WVVA Today
WVVA Weather
A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect this afternoon for western Greenbrier and...
Wintry mix this evening will transition to mainly snow overnight