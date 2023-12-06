WATCH: Two SWVA deputies recognized for bravery following recent incident

Screengrab from video on the Wise County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Screengrab from video on the Wise County Sheriff's Office Facebook page(Wise County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:02 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two deputies in Wise County are being recognized for what Sheriff Grant Kilgore calls heroic actions during a recent rescue.

It happened Monday in Appalachia on a bridge where a man was threatening to jump.

You can see the deputies, Anthony Walsh and Alex Stallard, rushing into action to stop the man, both on their body cameras and on the cameras on one of their cruisers as they realize how dire the situation is.

The deputies were able to grab the man and hang on until others were able to help pull him back up, saving his life.

“I am immensely proud of Deputies Walsh and Stallard for their heroic actions. Their quick thinking, bravery, and compassionate approach exemplify the values of the Wise County Sheriff’s Office. They have demonstrated the utmost commitment to serving and protecting our community,” Sheriff Kilgore said in a Facebook post.

You can see the video below.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New-Hope Ceres Road police presence
UPDATE: New-Hope Road Ceres shooter identified
Terry A. Joy
Truck repossession leads to shooting, critically injured victim, arrest
FRONTAL MAP
We’ll remain chilly and unsettled through midweek, a bit of snow will be possible
High-speed chase generic
Suspect arrested after fleeing on foot following high speed chase
Mountain Valley Elementary School
11-year-old killed in murder-suicide identified as Mountain Valley Elementary student

Latest News

First grade students make ornaments for RCSO's first-ever Giving Tree
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office enlists help of local students to decorate first-ever Giving Tree
Robert Reinhold III
Lewisburg man arrested for child abuse
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito
Bluefield to receive $13. 4 million for overpass, road improvements
Qunzell Payne
Bluefield, WV man sentenced in Wythe County
Mountain Valley Elementary School
11-year-old killed in murder-suicide identified as Mountain Valley Elementary student