UPDATE: Two dead, two injured in shooting on New-Hope Ceres Road

GREEN VALLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - UPDATE: Sources tell WVVA that two are dead and two are injured following a shooting on New-Hope Ceres Road.

WVSP Crime Scene Response Team has just arrived on the scene as well.

There is a heavy police presence currently at a residence at the end of New-Hope Ceres Road in Green Valley.

Multiple ambulances have been in and out of the area along with multiple law enforcement agencies.

WVVA is on scene and is seeing at least 10 State Police vehicles along with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department. Bluefield Rescue Squad is also on scene.

Law enforcement on scene indicated they were searching for a subject and a possible shooting has occurred.

The WVVA crew was told to move back from the scene due to safety concerns.

