UPDATE: Missing Greenbrier man found safe

By Kassidy Brown
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST
GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - UPDATE: Trinity Bennett is believed to be safe and still in the Rupert area according to the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department.

The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department is seeking public assistance in location a missing man.

According to a post by GCSD, Trinity Aaron Bennett, 42, was reported missing by friends on December 6. They told police that Bennett has not been seen or heard from since on or around October 25, in the Rupert area.

Bennett is described as a white male, approximately 5′11″, 179 pounds with reddish-brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information on the location of Trinity Aaron Bennett is asked to contact Cpt. K.L. Sawyers of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department at 304-647-6634. Information can also be sent through private message on the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department Facebook.

