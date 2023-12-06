Thursday will bring more sun and seasonable temps

Late week will feature quiet weather with a warm-up
TOMORROW
TOMORROW(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
overnight
overnight(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Flurries will continue tonight for a while, especially across the higher terrain. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will remain in effect for Western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties until 10 PM tonight. Otherwise, we’ll be breezy with gradually decreasing clouds and lows in the 20s and low 30s. Wind chills will be in the teens and low 20s waking up early Thursday morning.

DAY PLANNER
DAY PLANNER(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday should bring a bit more sun, and high temps in the mid 40s-low 50s. Thursday night will be mainly clear and chilly with lows in the upper 20s-mid 30s.

FRIDAY LOOKS MILD
FRIDAY LOOKS MILD(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

WARMER air moves in into late week. We’ll have highs in the 50s and 60s Friday and Saturday! Low temps will also be mild, in the 40s.

DEPATURE FROM NORMAL
DEPATURE FROM NORMAL(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

A frontal system will bring widespread rain on Saturday night-Sunday, and a bit of snow could fall Sunday night-early Monday as well. Next week at a glance looks a bit chilly...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

We’ll be windy with occasional snow into Wednesday