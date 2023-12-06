Suspect arrested after fleeing on foot following high speed chase

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield, Va, Police Department this afternoon apprehended a suspect following a high-speed chase, a crash and a pursuit on foot.

Tazewell County Dispatch said the pursuit started in the Four-Way area of the Town of Tazewell on Bland Street during an attempt to serve a warrant out of Giles County.

The suspect fled, allegedly stealing a vehicle, then hitting another vehicle and the pursuit began by the Tazewell Police Department on Rt. 460 across the county toward Bluefield with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office and then the Bluefield, Va. Police Department assisting.

The vehicle being pursued lost control and crashed while traveling eastbound on Route 460 just past the Commerce Drive intersection. The offender then exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

Bluefield Va. Police officers were able to apprehend the suspect shortly after in a field behind First Community Bank Corporate Center.

The offender is in custody and there is no danger to the public at this time, the BVPD said. No identity has yet been released.

