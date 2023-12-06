State Police receive 100-plus calls to skill games tip line

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After the launch of a ban on skill games in Virginia, Virginia State Police have started a gaming tip line for people to call and report businesses that still have the games in operation.

Virginia State police say they’ve received over 100 calls and that several investigations throughout the state are underway, after launching this tip line.

The state brought back the ban on operations having skill games a few weeks ago. This means being in possession, operating, or even playing the games is considered criminal. This comes after the Supreme Court of Virginia removed an injunction that was in place allowing the machines to stay in operations and be played.

These slot machines are housed in convenience stores, restaurants and bars, and includes games associated with Virginia Lottery, sports betting, casino gaming, fantasy contests and horse racing.

Even though it’s against the law for businesses to have these games and for the public to play them, the prosecution for violating it lies with each locality’s commonwealth attorney.

The Attorney General’s Office sent a letter to all of the commonwealth’s attorneys in October, telling them to give businesses an adjustment period until November 15th to be in compliance with the law. So as of right now, they are free to enforce it.

Skill game owners can face a class 1 misdemeanor and fines of up to $25,000 for each gambling device. Players could face a class 3 misdemeanor and a fine of up to $500.

Anyone who wants to report a tip can call 833-889-2300 or visit vsp.virginia.gov/ to leave a tip online. Police are accepting anonymous tips.

