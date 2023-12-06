Roanoke woman wins $777,777 through Virginia Lottery

Joann Cosgrove, winner of $777,777 through the Virginia Lottery.
Joann Cosgrove, winner of $777,777 through the Virginia Lottery.(Virginia Lottery)
By Justin Geary
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke woman won a $777,777 top prize through the Virginia Lottery.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Platinum Market on Platinum Road in Roanoke.

Joann Cosgrove won the prize by playing the “Scorching Hot 7s” scratch-off game. Scorching Hot 7s is one of dozens of scratcher games available from the Virginia Lottery. The game features prizes ranging from $30 to that $777,777 top prize. This is the first top prize claimed in the game, which means two more top prizes are unclaimed.

“I had a feeling I was going to win a large amount,” she later told Virginia Lottery officials.

The chances of winning the top prize are 1 in 734,400. The chances of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 3.07.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect this afternoon for western Greenbrier and...
Wintry mix this evening will transition to mainly snow overnight
FRONTAL MAP
We’ll remain chilly and unsettled through midweek, a bit of snow will be possible
Police Lights Generic
Heavy police presence in Beckley Road area of Mercer County
Tazewell County Sheriff seeking Montes Efron
Tazewell County Sheriff's Office seeking man
Princeton Christmas Parade returns with an appearance from Tigers football team
Princeton Christmas Parade returns with an appearance from Tigers football team

Latest News

Terry A. Joy
Truck repossession leads to shooting, critically injured victim, arrest
Dino Colombo of Colombo law pays medical bill for Samson, a dog that was shot in the head.
Local attorney pays medical bill for dog shot in the head
City of Beckley
Beckley leaders divided over potential change in city government
Canyon Rim Visitor Center, Lansing W.Va
New River Gorge National Park and Preserve to temporarily close main visitor center on Jan. 1
Mercer Christian winning ornament
Mercer Christian class among winners of Student Ornament Competition