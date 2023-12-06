Princeton Lady Tigers wanting to claw back to Charleston

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The 2022-23 Princeton Lady Tigers pulled off a major upset over the George Washington Lady Patriots in regionals in order to make their first state tournament appearance since 2013. This years team looks to keep a lot of the same principles that led to last years run. Team wants to stay defensive oriented while improving on the offensive end. However, the team have to replace two key figures in last year’s lineup, Autumn Bane and Kylie Conner, in order to have the same success as last year.

