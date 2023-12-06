Princeton Lady Tigers wanting to claw back to Charleston

Princeton looks to make it back to the tournament, and go a little farther than the first round this time around
Princeton Lady Tigers wanting to claw back to Charleston
By Jon Surratt
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:32 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The 2022-23 Princeton Lady Tigers pulled off a major upset over the George Washington Lady Patriots in regionals in order to make their first state tournament appearance since 2013. This years team looks to keep a lot of the same principles that led to last years run. Team wants to stay defensive oriented while improving on the offensive end. However, the team have to replace two key figures in last year’s lineup, Autumn Bane and Kylie Conner, in order to have the same success as last year.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect this afternoon for western Greenbrier and...
Wintry mix this evening will transition to mainly snow overnight
FRONTAL MAP
We’ll remain chilly and unsettled through midweek, a bit of snow will be possible
Tazewell County Sheriff seeking Montes Efron
Tazewell County Sheriff's Office seeking man
Princeton Christmas Parade returns with an appearance from Tigers football team
Princeton Christmas Parade returns with an appearance from Tigers football team
Troopers have responded after human remains were discovered inside of a vehicle on Wednesday...
Cause ruled undetermined after human remains found inside burned minivan

Latest News

Princeton Lady Tigers wanting to claw back to Charleston
Princeton Lady Tigers wanting to claw back to Charleston
Shady Spring assembles new team with the same goal
Shady Spring assembles new team with the same goal
Wyoming East cruises past Pikeview to open the season
Wyoming East cruises past Pikeview to open the season
Wyoming East cruises past Pikeview to open the season
Wyoming East cruises past Pikeview to open the season