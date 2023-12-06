Pizza Hut is rewarding delivery drivers with free pizza

Pizza Hut launches Reverse Delivery doormat to gift pizza to delivery drivers.
Pizza Hut launches Reverse Delivery doormat to gift pizza to delivery drivers.(Pizza Hut)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Pizza Hut says it plans to give $100,000 worth of free food to delivery drivers this month.

“Many of us look to delivery drivers to deliver joy during the holiday season,” said Lindsay Morgan, CMO at Pizza Hut. “This was our chance to give some cheer back in the form of a delicious meal for delivery drivers to enjoy during their busiest time of the year.”

Pizza Hut has created 250 “reverse delivery” doormats that feature a code that delivery drivers can scan to redeem a gift card code from Pizza Hut.

The doormats can be ordered at shopatpizzahut.com from Dec. 6 through Dec. 10.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect this afternoon for western Greenbrier and...
Wintry mix this evening will transition to mainly snow overnight
FRONTAL MAP
We’ll remain chilly and unsettled through midweek, a bit of snow will be possible
Police Lights Generic
Heavy police presence in Beckley Road area of Mercer County
Tazewell County Sheriff seeking Montes Efron
Tazewell County Sheriff's Office seeking man
Princeton Christmas Parade returns with an appearance from Tigers football team
Princeton Christmas Parade returns with an appearance from Tigers football team

Latest News

Terry A. Joy
Truck repossession leads to shooting, critically injured victim, arrest
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the White House Tribal Nations Summit at the Department...
At tribal summit, Biden says he’s working to ‘heal the wrongs of the past’ and ‘move forward’
FILE -- Authorities in Las Vegas are responding to an active shooter at UNLV on Wednesday...
Las Vegas police responding to active shooter alert at UNLV
Rep. Kevin McCarthy to retire from Congress
Rep. Kevin McCarthy to retire from Congress
Rep. Kevin McCarthy to retire from Congress