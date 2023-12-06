Occasional snow showers end this afternoon leaving us cold overnight

Waking up this morning we’re going to see some occasional snow showers. Most roads look to stay too warm for much meaningful accumulation, so any snow sticking will be relegated to mainly grassy surfaces. That of course excludes many upper elevations, as areas above 3,000 feet could see colder temperatures and more snow. Right now, if we see any accumulation, it’ll be around a half an inch or less. Some areas that could see higher amounts would be parts of Fayette and Raleigh counties with up to an inch possible. Along our ridgeline in Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties we still have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 10 PM tonight, so upslope snow showers will continue to be possible.

Snowfall amounts have come down quite a bit. Most of us will likely see only a half inch at most. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

This afternoon will be cold. High temperatures will be reaching up only into the mid 30s, and when combined with the gusty winds we’ll be seeing, we’re going to feel like we’re a lot colder. Wind chill values will be down in the 20s throughout this afternoon. Overnight temperatures will be falling into the mid 20s, meaning wind chills will make it feel like we’re in the teens Thursday morning. With lows getting down into the 20s, we could certainly see some refreezing on the roads, so please use caution overnight.

Temps will be cold today, struggling to get above the mid 30s. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Wind chill values will be in the teens tomorrow morning. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow we start to warm up. Highs will be in the 40s Thursday, with us reaching into the 50s and low 60s by Saturday. We’re looking mainly sunny and nice right up until Saturday. Sunday we’re going to see more rain moving in, and it could be on the heavy side... Stay tuned.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.