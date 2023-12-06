New River Gorge National Park and Preserve to temporarily close main visitor center on Jan. 1

Canyon Rim Visitor Center, Lansing W.Va
Canyon Rim Visitor Center, Lansing W.Va(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LANSING, W.Va. (WVVA) - Officials with the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve (NRGNPP) say that their main visitor center will be temporarily closed starting New Year’s Day.

The Canyon Rim Visitor Center will be closed for renovation from January 1 through March 1. The park says they utilizing their slower months to redo their exhibits.

Dave Bieri, District Supervisor for the NRGNPP, says that the current exhibits have been there since 1991 and are in need of a refresh as more eyes are on the park than ever before.

“With all the changes we’ve had in the last couple of years with the redesignation as a national park and preserve, our visitation here has been way up, so it’s a great time for this,” he shared. “We are really excited to get some exhibits in here. The exhibits are gonna feature not just New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, but the other two national park sites that we manage here: Gauley River National Recreation Area and Bluestone National Scenic River...”

This project will take roughly two million federal dollars to complete. The first phase, which involved redoing the outside signage at Canyon Rim, was completed only weeks ago. Renovations will also include a new theater, new flooring and an updated bookshop.

Bieri says that while the visitor center is closed, guests can still enjoy the overlook there at Canyon Rim, or visit with rangers at the park’s headquarters in Glen Jean.

